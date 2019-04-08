Do not miss these events this week: a hip-hop workout class, Cats N' Mats and Teens Crappie Fishing.

Hip-Hop Workout

An adult hip-hop workout class will be held from 6-8 p.m. Apr. 11 at La Roca Club in Osage Beach. Mackenna Bennett, the owner of Releve, will present the instruction.

Cats N’ Mats

Cats N’ Mats, a yoga class with the adoptable cats and kittens at the Dogwood Animal Shelter, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Apr. 13 in the Dogwood Animal Shelter community room.

Teens Crappie Fishing

A Teens Crappie Fishing for Scholarships event will be at Captain Ron’s. Registration and a seminar will be held on Apr. 12 at The Stables at 5 p.m. Fishing tournament hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Apr. 14.