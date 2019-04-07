A Novinger man is facing multiple felony charges after police caught up with him and located stolen property just a few hours after he is alleged to have stolen it.

Sterling Thomas Owens, 39, of Novinger, has been charged with a class D felony of burglary in the second degree and a class D felony of stealing. He is currently being held in the Adair County Jail.

Kirksville Police responded around 4:30 p.m. Thursday to an address on Grim Court North. A resident there reported that when she arrived home she saw a suspect stealing items from the residence. She was able to provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle and police located a boot print nearby.

Around 8 p.m., a KPD officer located a matching vehicle in an alley behind the 1400 block of S. Osteopathy Street. Police were allowed inside a nearby residence and located the suspect and the stolen items, including a television and laptop computer. They later matched the sole of the suspect’s boot to the boot print found outside the burglarized residence on Grim Court North.