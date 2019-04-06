Ascension Lutheran offers legal program

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, will host a presentation for seniors and caretakers, “Legal concerns for senior citizens,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m. April 13. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 with any questions.

Soup and Taize service at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., will host a soup supper at 6:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a Taize candlelight service of music, prayer and meditation which will end in silence about 7:30 p.m. Use the east-center door to enter the church building on the northwest corner of Pleasant Street and Lexington Avenue.

Easter egg hunt at First Church of God

First Church of God, 220 East Elm Street will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt and The Road to the Resurrection at 10 a.m., April 13. Meet in the church parking lot and bring your own basket. Call 816-868-0058 with any questions.

– Examiner staff