The St. James golf team traveled to Salem and fought through the rain to take part in the Salem Tournament on Thursday, April 4. The Tigers finished with two top four finishes on the day and finished in third place as a team.

Micah Bartle continued a strong start to his season on Thursday, shooting an 88 on the day in Salem. Bartle had four pars and a birdie in his round, which helped him finish in second place overall. He finished one stroke behind the tournament's medalist, Austin Shockley from Cuba. Isaac Helterbrand was a stroke behind Bartle, finishing in fourth place overall with an 89 on the day. He had two pars in the 18-hole tournament.

St. James' third best round came from Hannah Shasserre, who shot 107. Harrison Jones was two strokes behind with a 109. Brockton West rounded things out for St. James with a 139.

As a team, St. James shot a 393, which put them in third place as a team. St. Clair won the tournament by shooting a 382, while Cuba was a stroke behind with a 383. St. James was comfortably in front on fourth place Houston, who shot a 436.

"It was a challenging tournament due to the weather conditions, but Micah and Isaac did a good job of battling through the conditions to place second and fourth," said head coach Kevin Conway. "As a team, we improved our score. I've asked them all year to keep getting better and they have! We still have room for improvement, especially with our short game from 100 yards in. We're making too many strokes from that distance, so we'll keep working on it and improve om that area."

Next up for St. James is a trip to Sullivan on Monday, April 8.