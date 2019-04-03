Kirksville’s Lakes, Parks and Recreation Committee saw the first plans for the new Detweiler Park at its Tuesday meeting.

The new park will be located at the site of the former Kirksville High School building, which is currently in the process of being demolished. On Monday, the Kirksville City Council voted to name the park after former City Council member Richard Detweiler, who died in January after 11 years in office.

“I strongly suggested it would be good to have another park in this area,” Parks and Recreation Director Rodney Sadler said. “(The City Council) said, ‘Yeah, that would be a good use of this site.’”

Initial plans call for the new park to be green space for reflection, Sadler said. The proposal, created by the Parks Department in collaboration with City Planner Chayton True, includes a gazebo, a decorative fountain, several park benches and street lights.

The plan would echo the structure of the high school, with an arched sign leading into the park similar to the school’s front entrance and the location of the building outlined in trees. Sadler said bricks from the building could be used in the construction of walkways or a fountain.

Because the new park is not included in the department’s capital plan for funds acquired through the parks and recreation sales tax, improvements to the land will need to be paid for by the city with other funds. Sadler said the Parks and Recreation Department would then take over maintenance of the grounds.

The LPRC also discussed the city’s skate park, which is currently closed due to vandalism safety concerns. The park was vandalized with anti-police messages, Sadler said.

“We removed most of that. There’s still some large anarchy symbols that were kind of turned into peace symbols by some other vandals that did a pretty good job,” Sadler said.

Sadler said the closure is not permanent, but the skate park is not in good shape, with rotten wood throughout, and the department needs to consider tearing it down and replacing it. He said the department has been meeting with regular skaters to decide on a long-term plan.

Committee member Hank Janssen said the department has done a poor job of maintaining the skate park since it was constructed.

“To me, it was an inevitable conclusion that it was going to corrode,” he said.

The Parks and Recreation Department will hold a clean-up event Saturday at North Park and is asking volunteers to help with tasks including small repairs to the Doc Gardner Field and bullpen areas, painting press boxes and dugout benches, picking up trash and pulling weeds throughout the park.

Sadler said the department has received negative feedback about the conditions and availability of fields at North Park and he hopes critics will understand that the department is working hard and has put a significant amount of money into improving the park, over $500,000 this year.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to noon. In case of inclement weather, a make-up event will be held on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

Sadler also updated the committee on progress toward the construction of Kirksville’s new aquatic center. He said the Codes Department is currently looking through hundreds of pages of design documents to make sure all plans are in accordance with the city’s codes and policies. Bids for the project are expected to open around April 19 and the indoor pool will close at the end of June so construction can begin.

Sadler said the department is looking into extending the availability of wading pools at other parks to provide an alternative during the summer.

Upcoming events sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department include the Children’s Track Meet April 6, Kid’s Fishing Day April 30, the Easter Egg Hunt April 20, the Cardboard Boat Race April 27 and a dinner theater production of “The Marvelous Wonderettes” April 26-28.

Sadler said despite the department’s work on the aquatic center project, it plans to keep offering as many community programs throughout the spring and summer as it has in other years.

“We’re still offering everything we normally would, we’re just leaning on some of our part-time staff,” he said.