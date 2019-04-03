Columbia will hold its annual Fair Housing and Lending seminar 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Friday at City Hall.

Experts will present information on fair housing and lending, including rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Missouri Human Rights Act. Real Estate Solutions Group President Nate Johnson will present a program entitled “Focus on Fair Housing.”

An optional Building Inclusive Communities workshop will be also offered.

A city program fair will also be included, allowing attendees to meet with representatives of different city programs related to housing, neighborhood development, energy efficiency and environmental stability.

Registration and an event schedule can be found by visiting CoMo.gov and searching "Fair Housing Seminar."