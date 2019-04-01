Missouri University of Science and Technology students, faculty and staff are celebrating more than the coming of spring in April. They’re also spotlighting the spirit of giving by celebrating Philanthropy Month.

Members of Students Today Alumni Tomorrow (STAT) and Blue Key will be raising awareness of the importance of philanthropy all month long and raising money for “finish line” scholarships, which help Missouri S&T students close to earning a degree by helping with tuition, rent or other expenses.



A crowdfunding campaign for the scholarship fund will launch April 1 and continue throughout the month at crowdfunding.mst.edu. All donations will be matched by the University of Missouri System and Missouri S&T. Donors can also give by texting FinishStrong to 91999.



Giving Day will take place Wednesday, April 24, and will be a 24-hour celebration of Miner pride and giving. Tables will be set up at the Curtis Laws Wilson Library and the Havener Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with giveaways, free snacks and drinks.



“Missouri S&T is committed to helping more students access our institution and earn a college degree in less time,” says Missouri S&T interim Chancellor Christopher G. Maples. “We’re taking steps to make a degree more attainable – from removing our current application fee through May, to our ‘finish line’ scholarships that cover expenses for students on the cusp of completing a degree.”



STAT and Blue Key members will also be at a booth from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout April, alternating between the Havener Center and Curtis Laws Wilson Library. There will be Philanthropy Month giveaways courtesy of local businesses, and all donations will benefit the Finish Line Scholarships.



Philanthropy Month at Missouri S&T is sponsored by the chancellor’s office, University Advancement, STAT and Blue Key. To learn more about Philanthropy Month, visit facebook.com/PhilanthropyMonth or email annualgiving@mst.edu.