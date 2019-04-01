Josh Marshall is a farm bill biologist, a wildlife expert who works with habitat preservation organization Quail Forever through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Marshall is helping a group of citizens preserve the habitats of native species through the counterintuitive method of setting them on fire. For this week’s Express Eight, we spoke with Marshall about his work with the Green Hills Prescribed Burn Association, which recently conducted its first prescribed fire.

What is your role with the Green Hills Prescribed Burn Association?

I am the Quail Forever farm bill wildlife biologist for Sullivan, Mercer, Putnam and Grundy counties. We work kind of as advisors and help start some of the Prescribed Burn Associations in Missouri to help develop a culture of prescribed burning. The farm bill biologist before me had started the initial PBA, helped them elect officers and start forming the group. I’ve helped continue to guide them and start writing the burn plans and help getting the fire on the ground.

What are some of the benefits of prescribed burning?

Prescribed fire can be used to help control invasive species or non-desirable species that are on the landscape. Our whole goal is to restore native habitat, that’s what we’re working towards. Through prescribed fire, we can remove the ground litter and the old plants that have died and fallen on the ground. By doing that, it clears the landscape and allows new wildflowers and natives to come up. It can help clear the landscape for wildlife to use.

A lot of your ground-nesting birds need the bare ground so they can forage for seeds and foods and seek cover under some of the native plants, and if it gets too thick with that thatch of dead plants, they can’t get under there. It generates new growth, which acts as food for deer and turkeys. The new growth attracts insects, which feeds native birds as well. It’s a tool that can be used to control a bunch of different aspects of habitat.

What is the perception of prescribed burning like in Missouri?

A lot of people are cautious around fire, which is a good thing. We’re trying to show how, with the right tools and the right preparation, prescribed burning can be done safely and it’s a very valuable and useful management not just in Missouri, but across the United States.

What was the purpose of the burn near Green Castle?

The purpose of this burn was to set back some tree encroachment that was coming on the grassland. It was a restored grassland, but it had some woody sprouts that started coming up. So the burn will set those back and allow the landowner to go in later and manage them as they start to regrow. There was a little bit of non-native grass in there, and kind of the main purpose of clearing the land was that ground litter. It hadn’t been burned in two or three years, and we try to do a rotation of two to three years on burns, so it was time to open up that bare ground and let new plants grow in.

What is the benefit of having a Prescribed Burn Association?

The idea of a Prescribed Burn Association is neighbors helping neighbors. It provides them tools, education and experience on prescribed fire. The PBA was formed almost a year ago, and then they got everything organized. We got a burn trailer, which has all the equipment you need to conduct a controlled burn. This is the first burn season that we were able to get everything together, get burn plans written, and go about conducting our first controlled burn, and we plan to conducting more throughout this spring. It allows the landowner to gain the knowledge and to conduct the burn himself, to see that it doesn’t take a wildlife biologist to go out there, but that landowners with the proper training can burn and can go out there in turn and help others burn.

What do people need to do to be part of a PBA?

They have to either participate in two burns with us or go to the Conservation Department’s landowner workshop or a workshop that’s similar to that. All the landowners that we have, have gone through the burn workshop. That gives them the basic working knowledge of how to conduct the burns.

We have several members who either have conducted burns privately or are retired with a wildlife background, so they have even further training.

How do you make sure a fire is safe?

We call the fire department and let them know that we’re going to be doing a fire, so that way they know and if anything gets out of hand, they’ll have an address, the approximate size and the location of the fire. It does happen, sometimes the wind will shift on you or something will change, but it is rare and if you have everything in place that you’re supposed to, it’s easy to get in control. We put a lot of measures in place to make sure it doesn’t happen. This fire was easy. There’s a couple different fire breaks you can use so the fire doesn’t escape. He had dirt trails around the edge of his property so the fire wouldn’t get out. It was 18 acres, and the burn itself lasted only about a half hour, 45 minutes. It was a quick but efficient fire, and it was exactly what we wanted.