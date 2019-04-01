An Ashland man is charged with animal abuse after allegedly killing his neighbor's dog by shooting it multiple times as it ran away from him.

Boone County deputies wrote in a probable cause statement that 23-year-old Logan Tyler Forsee on March 18 in the 4700 block of Dee Woods Road killed his neighbor’s Labrador Retriever without cause. He was charged March 25 and booked at the county jail Sunday. He has since posted $5,000 bond.

Forsee told deputies the dog got into his trash and growled at him, so he got his gun and fired five shots, striking the dog twice, according to the affidavit. He allegedly stated the dog was about 20 feet away when he fired the first shot and he continued shooting as it ran away, killing the animal.

He told deputies he shot the dog so it would not return and he was not afraid of the dog attacking him, according to the affidavit.