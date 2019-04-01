Local law enforcement officers and members of the public attended a training event March 21 that aimed to teach the skills needed to identify severe weather while staying safe.

The training was hosted by State Emergency Management Agency Region B employee John Curtis. Curtis said storm spotting is particularly important in northeast Missouri, where radar equipment from nearby major cities is less reliable. Here are several tips from the event that can help you recognize the risks of severe weather when it shows up in your area. Reports can be made to the Spotter Hotline at 1-800-438-0596.

1) How to spot a tornado

The most deadly type of storm you’re likely to run into in northeast Missouri is a tornado. A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that extends to the surface of the Earth. When wind near the Earth’s surface is blowing at one speed and wind above that is blowing much faster, the air between them is whipped around into a horizontal rotating column. Tornados can be seriously destructive, especially if you get caught up in the funnel or struck by flying debris.

You might think this threat would be easy to spot, but it isn’t always. A storm doesn’t actually become a tornado until its funnel cloud touches the ground. Still, Curtis said a tornado doesn’t always look “picturesque.” You many not be able to see the whole tornado, but rather just the funnel or the cloud of dirt swirling around it.

So if you’re acting as a storm spotter, what should you report to SEMA? Curtis said the agency doesn’t just want reports of full-blown tornados but also of their predecessors, shelf clouds (a solid line of clouds covering the horizon which may appear to rotate horizontally) and wall clouds (clouds rotating on a vertical axis but not touching the ground).

It’s important, though, to distinguish these from scud clouds, or “scary-looking clouds,” which resemble a funnel but aren’t rotating and look ragged rather than smooth. These don’t indicate any severe weather.

Early signs of a tornado’s approach can include a dark, greenish sky, approaching clouds of debris, and large hail, especially in the absence of rain. Curtis said it’s okay to report any of these to SEMA.

2) Flash flooding

Flash flooding is defined as flooding that occurs within six hours of heavy rainfall, but it often happens faster than that and accompanies a severe storm. Curtis said flash flooding can often be more dangerous than a storm itself, and a tornado may cause less casualties than the flooding which follows.

During flash flooding, two feet of water is enough to carry away most vehicles, including SUVs and pickup trucks. SEMA also issues watch and warning alerts for flash flooding, just as it does for storms, and encourages reports of potentially hazardous flooding.

Useful information to report, in addition to the location of the flooding, includes how deep the water appears to be and whether flooding is common in the area.

In the event of flash flooding, move to higher ground or evacuate immediately if advised to do so. Do not walk through moving water, and if you have to walk through still water, use a stick to test the firmness of the ground in front of you. Driving in flooded areas is extremely risky, so if flood waters rise around your car, you should abandon the vehicle and move to higher ground on foot if you can.

3) Lightning

SEMA does not issue lightning warnings, and lightning on its own is not a sign of a severe storm, but that doesn’t mean it’s not dangerous. If you’re outside while lightning strikes, you’re in danger, Curtis said. If you start to see it, the best thing to do is go inside ASAP.

“There’s no such thing as heat lightning, that’s just a misnomer,” Curtis said. “You’re just seeing the flashes of lightning from a distant thunderstorm that you can’t hear.”

And if you can hear thunder, you’re close enough to the storm to be struck by lightning. Curtis said data on lightning is tough to find and SEMA pays to access networks owned by private companies that track lightning strikes, so it’s often less predictable than other weather risks.

On average, more men than women are struck by lightning — in fact, almost 80 percent of people fatally struck by lightning are men, most of them doing outdoor activities such as fishing or playing a sport.

4) Storm types

Like so many things, severe storms exist on a spectrum.

A single cell storm, also called a pulse storm, consists of one updraft and one downdraft of wind. They typically last 20-30 minutes and can produce severe weather elements like heavy rainfall and hail. Multi-cell cluster storms are really a group of storms moving as a single unit and can produce moderate hail, flash floods and weak tornados. Multi-cell line storms consist of storms traveling in a line with continuous, well-developed winds at the front. The wind is one of the most dangerous aspects of these storms, along with the risk of hail.

The most dangerous storms are supercells, thunderstorms with rotating updraft winds. They can produce heavy rain, flash floods, large hail and violent tornados.

5) Tornado myths

If you believe something is protecting you from a tornado, Curtis said, you’re wrong.

There are several myths and old wives’ tales about how tornados behave. Some people believe tornados can’t strike in large cities or downtown areas, but that isn’t true — several cities, including St. Louis, have been badly damaged by tornados. Land features like bodies of water, mountains and valleys are said to stop tornados, but are actually insignificant obstacles.

Sometimes tornadoes are said to be “attracted” to mobile homes and trailer parks, but this also isn’t true — as Curtis emphasized, tornados don’t think or make decisions. Mobile homes are simply more vulnerable to weather damage than permanent structures.

Many people try to “outrun” a tornado by driving away from it in a car, but the National Weather Service advises that it is safer to remain in your home. Houses are far less vulnerable to tornado damage than vehicles, which can be picked up and thrown even by relatively weak storms.

6) Storm spotter safety

Storm spotting is a valuable service that can help SEMA understand what the weather risks are in your area, but it’s important to stay safe while doing it. Curtis said you should never chase after a storm when you see one. Instead, you should get to a safe building and keep up to date via weather alerts and local news media (in other words, we’ll go out and chase the storm for you).

To be an effective storm spotter, there are several guidelines you can follow. Don’t speculate on the cause of any heavy winds you see in your area, and compare the size of hail to a coin or a ball used in sports — marbles aren’t a useful comparison because they come to various sizes. And always report a funnel cloud if you see one, including information like where it is, which direction it’s heading and how common they are in your area.

“Never assume that we know what’s happening,” Curtis said.