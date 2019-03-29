A Columbia man was charged Thursday with child sex crimes in an incident that allegedly happened in 2010 in Boone County.

Court records show 47-year-old Christopher Aaron Bullock was booked Thursday afternoon at the Boone County Jail on warrants for first-degree child molestation and two counts of statutory sodomy.

The victim told investigators Bullock molested her during the summer of 2010 when she was 11-years-old, according to a Boone County Sheriff’s Department probable cause statement. She said Bullock exposed himself, touched her breasts and put his hand down her pants, according to the affidavit.

During questioning, Bullock allegedly told deputies, he did not remember the incident but that the victim would not lie. He later said he had, “been living with this for the past nine years,” according to the affidavit.

An initial appearance has not been set.