This weekend a number of local veterans groups are coming together to honor veterans from the Vietnam Era at a special event to be held at the Devils Lake VFW.

The Neathery Simensen Post No. 756, American Legion, 40 and 8, plus the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) all local chapters are joining together to honor the men and women who served during the Vietnam Era; Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975.

On Friday, March 29, which is the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, these local groups will be hosting a special meal at the Devils Lake VFW located at 314 3rd Ave. NE.

There will be a choice of dishes for those keeping Lent, either spaghetti with meat sauce or fettuccini Alfredo with shrimp plus garlic toast. This meal is free to all Vietnam Era Veterans, you do not have to be a member of any of the sponsoring organizations to attend. Veteran’s significant others will also dine for free and all others will be asked to pay a free will offering to help cover the cost of the meal.

Mike Grafsgaard, who presently serves as the Quartermaster of the VFW Post 756 invites all veterans, their significant others and members of the community to come for this special meal in honor of our Vietnam Era Vets, “Everyone is Welcome to attend!”