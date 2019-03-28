Register to attend this free clinic and hunt for adults who have never harvested a wild turkey

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the National Wild Turkey Federation invite new adult turkey hunters to an introductory turkey clinic at Mark Twain Lake from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center, 21629 State Highway J, near Perry. Mentored hunts will follow Saturday, May 4 to Sunday, May 5 on property surrounding the lake.

Participants will learn from experienced instructors about wildlife identification, habits and habitat, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care and how to increase success in the field.

Participants at the clinic can bring their own shotguns and ammunition, or MDC will provide them upon request. Participants must provide their own camouflage clothing.

To be eligible for the hunt, participants must attend the clinic, must be at least 18 years old and must have not previously harvested a turkey. 2019 spring turkey permits are required, and participants who have not completed Hunter Education certification must present an apprentice tag. Mentors for the hunt will be provided.

Space is limited for this unique opportunity and participants must preregister by Sunday, April 14, by visiting mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/166715.

“This event is a great opportunity for those individuals that did not grow up hunting, or have not had the opportunity to harvest a bird, to learn from experienced hunters,” said MDC Outdoor Skills Specialist Rob Garver. “These basic skills will hopefully open the door for more Missourians to discover nature in a new way.”

MDC offers Discover Nature programs to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. For more information about this turkey clinic and hunting opportunity contact Garver at Rob.Garver@mdc.mo.gov, or 660-785-2420.