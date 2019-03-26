A white supremacist flyer poster on an electrical pole in downtown Kirksville Sunday has drawn condemnation on social media and from Truman State University students.

The flyer included white supremacist rhetoric and the URL of a neo-Nazi website.

Adam Barker, the speaker of Truman’s Student Senate, said the flyer has become a “hot button issue” on campus, with students discussing organizing a protest and asking for a response from the college administration.

“This idea that certain people, based on the color of their skin, aren’t equal with others, that’s a touchy subject, as it well should be,” Barker said. “Especially on a college campus, where we’re trying to learn more about each other and learn more about people from different backgrounds and places. That’s our environment, and when something like this pops up in our community, it causes a lot of concern.”

Kirksville Police Department Lt. Mark Wellman said the department is looking into the incident; though the message itself is protected speech, he said, it is against city ordinance to post signage on utility poles. KPD does not yet have any suspects.