When speaking recently to a class of retirees about writing, I offered a journal entry that I penned over 26 years ago as my answer to their question, “How does writing begin?” Here is that entry:

November 1992. The radio clicked on at 5:30 a.m. this morning. Bob Edwards of NPR’s “Morning Edition” has invited another old NPR friend into our room to talk about writing. Noah Adams has written his second book, “All Things Considered” — a journal of one year of his programs at NPR. I’ve read Noah’s first book, “Saint Croix Notes,” and like his writing style.

Noah encourages Bob to write about his 12 years of radio interviews with baseball broadcaster Red Barber who died last week in Tallahassee, Florida (age 84). Bob admits that he is considering a part-time work schedule over the next 4-5 months to enable him to have writing time at home.

“What you have to do,” said Noah, “is make your audience see in word pictures what they heard before on the air.”

“How do you do that?” Bob asked nervously.

Like me, Noah Adams likes the essay form. It wraps itself nicely around a thought, an idea, a conversation, and creates in that short package a shared story. As Noah tells Bob Edwards, there’s no better time than now to get started.

This radio conversation reminded me of a question our daughter Heidi once asked when Kit and I talked about the virtues of radio vs. television. “What did you watch when you listened to the radio?”

I loved her question. What DID we of the pre-television, baby boomer generation watch? Before TV, I listened to radio dramas while sprawled on a rug in front of the family’s radio console. As I listened, my mind traveled to landscapes painted by words that captured me powerfully. I didn’t need visual images on a screen because they were forming in my mind’s eye as radio actors transported me… “Hi ho Silver, and Away!”

But how do you create pictures in written words? Why is that so difficult for most of us? Why do we shrink from the task if it is to write? Why, if we grew up painting mental images to go with radio stories, do we think we’ll fail as writers?

Bob and Noah’s conversation about writing has been useful. I’ve had this conversation with myself on a regular basis for the past several years. A voice in my soul continuously repeats, “WRITE.” Instead I fill my life with activity but what I REALLY want to do is write. What am I waiting for?

Instead of writing every day, I’ve been filling my life with the trappings of a writer. There’s a writing desk in every room of our house except the bathrooms, and each desk has an ink bottle, a fountain pen and hotel notepaper from our travels. There are also large 8 1/2 x 11” hardcover journals filled with lined pages waiting to be filled with penned words.

A good pen, an ink bottle and a cup of hot coffee are part of my writing process. Each is a friend of the writer I hope to be. They encourage me and stay with me as each writing adventure begins.

Interruptions happen, as one just did. Sam, our walker hound, signals the arrival of a UPS truck. He has a special bark reserved for big, brown delivery trucks. One of the cats wants out. Another wants in. The phone rings, and before long it’s noon. Clearly early morning will be my time to write, before the day is fully awake.

But write I must. With the house still quiet, the cats and dogs still asleep, the coffee fresh and hot, I will write knowing that NPR’s Bob Edwards is tackling the same writing demon. Perhaps we will both emerge from the effort having turned this perceived foe into a friend.

Fast forward to now. Dear reader, this is how writing began for me over 26 years ago. Columbia’s fourth Unbound Book Festival is April 19-20. Let your own writing journey begin.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.