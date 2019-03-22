Kelly will restore balance, fairness to our city

Chris Kelly is an experienced leader with a proven ability to work with differing groups to achieve desired outcomes. His experience as a state representative and judge will benefit our entire community.

Columbia deserves a mayor who will treat all citizens and citizen groups fairly. Chris Kelly is that person.

Columbia is a wonderful city, but struggles to consistently bring differing stakeholders to the table to solve our common problems. The mayor’s office has become overly political in the past three years, and this has hurt our community.

Please join me in electing Chris Kelly as mayor to restore balance and fairness to our city and its leadership.

Tootie Burns

Columbia