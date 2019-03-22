The Missouri Department of Transportation is inviting the public to a meeting to discuss a future sidewalk project set to take place in Atlanta.

The proposed project is along Macon County Route M from Atterberry Street to Orchard Street. The project is part of MoDOT’s initiative to bring all MoDOT facilities into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It is slated to start during the summer of 2020.

The meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. March 28 at the Atlanta Baptist Church. MoDOT representatives will be available to explain the project and answer any questions.