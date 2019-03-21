During March Madness this year, nonprofit TCC Gives is offering a chance to turn your NCAA basketball bracket into a charitable donation.

TCC Gives, a charity affliated with Verizon retailer TCC, is hosting a “Bracket Challenge for Good.” The top three bracket winners in their online pool will receive monetary donations to support their favorite local nonprofit.

Brackets can be filled out online through March 21. The top three winners at the end of the tournament will receive $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 respectively.

To participate, visit https://tcc.io/tccgivesbracket.