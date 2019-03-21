Both Missouri Arbor Day and National Arbor Day fall in April, and the Missouri Department of Conservation is encouraging people to celebrate by planting native trees and practicing proper tree care.

Missouri Arbor Day is observed on the first Friday in April, while the national version of the holiday is observed on the last Friday.

“Missouri forests cover about one-third of the state and provide outdoor recreation, wildlife habitat, natural beauty, jobs, timber for many wood products, and much more. Spending time in Missouri woods and forests can also provide health benefits,” MDC said in a press release.

MDC’s George O. White State Forest Nursery offers a variety of low-cost native tree and shrub seedlings. Orders for this year will be accepted through April 15.

For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/seedlings. For more information on Arbor Day and how Missouri communities are celebrating, visit arborday.org.