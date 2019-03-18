What Mexico varsity boys golf coach Dwight Loyd believes is the strength of this years squad and how everyone else views this group of athletes could be two very different views through the looking glass depending on how you choose to see this crew.

One thing that can't be denied is that, while the Bulldogs did graduate Tyler Spargo and Nick Huemann, they also picked up first-year players Jackson Unger and Geoff Penn. Everybody else from a year ago returned a, as well. This includes seniors Mason Carver, Chris Dubbert, Dyllan Epperson, Dylan Terrell, Quin Leverett. Also coming back are juniors Taylen Love, David Koons, Gage Gilmore and sophomores Jackson Unger, Geoff Penn, Mason Lower and Adam Love.

Because of this high level of participation depth could be considered a high-value asset for Loyd, but, in the end, it will mean as much as he decides it will.

"Depending on scoring rounds throughout the season players can move up or down depending on their play," Loyd said. "Super friendly to all and are willing to help make each other better. Weakness: 25 golfers makes it really hard to stay focused when needed. Also, it's hard to give everyone the attention and guidance needed to improve their skills."

While the reality of being one individual trying to instruct over two dozen athletes obviously isn't as easy as Loyd makes it look, one way he's streamlined the process is by having one goal the entire group is working towards.

"To consistently get better from year to year individually," said Loyd. "If we can continue to keep guys coming back each year and getting better each year then that will positively effect our team scores."