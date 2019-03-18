The United States now celebrates Earth Day in March, but did you know that the original Earth Day falls each year on the spring equinox? That marks the astronomical first day of spring and falls, this year, on the March equinox.

International Earth Day is celebrated around the world and by the United Nations, but it was actually originally conceived by an American, peace activist John McConnell. He introduced the idea of a global holiday to celebrate the earth and promote environmental preservation at the UN. in 1969. By 1971, the UN issued a proclamation adopting it.

Earth Day helps to raise awareness of the problems facing the environment, but changing the way you approach nature one day a year won’t have much of an impact, whether you do it in March or in April. Instead, here are five everyday practices you can adopt to help the environment.

As UN Secretary-General U Thant said in his proclamation on the first Earth Day, “may there be only peaceful and cheerful Earth Days to come for our beautiful Spaceship Earth as it continues to spin and circle in frigid space with its warm and fragile cargo of animate life.”

1) Recycle knowledgeably

We all know the mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle. But many of us aren’t aware of exactly what we are can recycle. For one thing, you shouldn’t be dumping your used pizza boxes in the recycling bin — once a container has absorbed the oils and residues from food, they can’t be recycled. Many juice boxes and milk cartons also aren’t recyclable.

You also shouldn’t put your recyclables in plastic bags, even if it is either to transport it out to your bin. Plastic bags wrap around jam recycling equipment and are made with a type of plastic that many facilities can’t break down.

What happens if you recycle wrong? If your load of recyclables is dirty or difficult to sort, it might end up in a landfill despite your best efforts.

You can also recycle in a way that helps out the local economy by choosing to drop off your materials at one of Kirksville’s local recycling centers, which include Allied Paper Recycling, Victory Metal Recycling and the Community Opportunities recycling program, which accepts cardboard, paper and books, and aluminum.

2) Paper or plastic?

So you shouldn’t put those plastic bags in a recycling bin — what should you do with them? Many stores, including Walmart and Hy-Vee, accept returned plastic bags in a special recycling container.

It’s also a smart move to reduce your use of plastic bigs in general — let’s face it, no matter how hard we try to dispose of them properly, a certain portion will end up in our landfills and oceans. Consider bringing a reusable tote bag to the grocery store, or at least opting for paper.

3) Sign up to go green

If you support the growth of renewable energy but don’t have the option of installing your own solar panels, Ameren Missouri has an option for you. If you sign up for their Community Solar program, you can enroll in Ameren’s Pure Power program to purchase renewable energy certificates along with your power. That program offsets your energy footprint with funding for renewable sources.

Ameren is also constructing a new solar facility in St. Louis that will soon begin offering all customers the option to receive up to 50 percent of their energy through solar power.

4) Seasonal eating

Seasonal eating is good for the environment, but even when you don’t have the option to purchase from a farmer’s market or grow your own food, you can make the choice at the grocery store to purchase foods that are in season. That means they’re grown locally during the current time of the year, and it cuts down on the environmental impacts of transportation.

For example, in Missouri, strawberries, peas and radishes are in season in spring, apples, carrots and cherries are in season in the summer, onions, pears and mushrooms are in season in the fall and beets, potatoes and oranges are in season in the winter.

5) Walk it off

For most people, one of the biggest contributors to their environmental footprint is driving. It’s the most pollution-heavy activity you do on a daily basis, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. But one of the great things about living in a small community is that there are many times you can get from point A to point B by biking or walking instead.

When you do drive, consider carpooling with other people when possible or rolling down the windows instead of using air conditioning. Environmental friendliness is also another reason to clean out your car — the more weight you’re driving around with, the more emissions you’ll produce.