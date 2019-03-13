For Paris varsity track and field coach Gary Crusha hurdles and batons have never been anything but tools of his teaching trade, which is just one of many reasons he's such a proponent of multi-sport athletes.

As for this upcoming season with the Coyotes varsity boys and girls programs, when it comes to the up-and-comers, some of the names their longtime head coach mentioned included sprinter Brie Ensor, thrower Kendall Mason and middle distance runners Gracie Hatton and Andie Holmes. Distance runner Bran Rustemeyer has turned some heads so far this year, as well.

"(What will make a successful season for Paris track will be) hard work, teamwork (and) great attitudes," said Crusha.

The healthiest part of this roster appears to be last season returners and among those individuals for the Lady Coyotes are distance runners Aly Francis and Delaney Miller, jumper Victoria Hamilton and throwers Nicole Hamilton and Nicole Skinner, who, along with Kaylee Mitchell, also sprints. Sidney Price is also in that mix as a distance runner.

The Coyotes have some strong returners, as well, which include throwers Mac Baladenski, Devin Miller and Ethan Redington, relay runners Reese Barton, Nick Painter, Laken Edwards and Dennis Pollite, sprinter Adam McClain and pole vaulter/distance runner Brock Miller.