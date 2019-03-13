The Adair County Ambulance District had the highest volume of calls in its history during 2018.

ACAD was founded in 1984. In 2018, it received 3,510 ambulance requests. ACAD transported 2,627 patients and transported 667 people long-distance. It responded to 161 motor vehicle accidents in 2019, along with 191 public assists, 86 community stand-bys and 67 fire stand-bys.

During January and February of 2019, ACAD responded to 574 ambulance requests. It transported 433 people, 120 of them long-distance. ACAD responded to 22 motor vehicle accidents, 34 public assists, two community stand-bys and 12 fire stand-bys. During those months, 44 people refused treatment against medical advice.