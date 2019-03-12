The City of Kirksville is taking its first steps toward defining where medical marijuana-related businesses could be located within the city.

Kirksville’s Planning & Zoning Commission will on Wednesday consider revisions and additions to zoning ordinances that would govern medical marijuana operations. Missouri voters last November approved Amendment 2, which legalized the growth and sale of medical marijuana. There are currently more than 400 applications to operate medical marijuana-related businesses on file in state offices.

The City of Kirksville could be one of the first local governments to establish zoning laws to allow such businesses to open. Amendment 2’s language stipulates no fewer than 24 licenses for dispensaries can be offered in each of the state’s eight congressional districts.

It’s unknown just how many licenses the state will ultimately grant, and the 6th congressional district - which includes Kirksville - spans northern Missouri from the Illinois border to the Kansas state line. Competition for the businesses - and ultimately their sales tax dollars - could be fierce.

The City of Kirksville can determine what types of zones dispensaries, cultivation facilities, manufacturing facilities and testing facilities can operate, and within what distance to schools, churches and daycares they would be allowed. The Amendment 2 language sets certain standards local municipalities can change, but any changes made cannot be more restrictive in nature. For example, the amendment states facilities could operate within a maximum of 1,000 feet of a school. Municipalities can lower than figure.

The Planning & Zoning Commission is considering placing no boundary restrictions between a dispensary and schools, churches or daycares, treating the facilities the same as pharmacies, and a 300-foot boundary for all other medical marijuana-related businesses. The businesses would also only be able to open within specific kinds of zoning for commercial and industrial businesses.

The lack of a boundary on dispensaries could be necessary to allow those businesses to open in places like the Central Business District or Baltimore Street corridor.

Any Commission recommendation will ultimately need to be approved by the City Council.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall. Also on the agenda is a public hearing on a proposed Air BnB operation on the 400 block of E. Missouri Street.