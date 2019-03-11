Any developer who wants to build in Mexico has to follow 2006 building code rules, which means City of Mexico building codes are 13 years out of date. The city council will have a chance to update them at tonight’s council meeting.

Insurance Services Inc. evaluated the city’s building codes in November and downgraded the city’s code classification to level 10, which means Insurance Services considers the city to have no building code or enforcement mechanism.

The council first learned of the issue at a Feb. 25 work session. Members of the city’s community development department focused on residential building codes at the session.

The council will vote on updates to international codes for building, residences, mechanics, fire, plumbing, property maintenance, gas fuel to 2015 rules, and national electric code to 2014 levels.

If approved, city building inspectors will be able to update their certification to 2015 levels. Inspectors conduct inspections and approve construction projects based on the 2006 codes, which many contractors no longer follow.

Contractors have used out-of-date rules and are asking for exceptions so they can use the already established 2015 or even newer 2018 codes.

Code changes apply mostly to health and safety updates, such as allowable spans between floor/ceiling joists, fire protection for those joists and even installing a sprinkler system in new residential buildings. There is a state law allowing an exception to the sprinkler system rule, which would make them an optional addition, rather than required.

Council members at the work session approved following the state law in regard to residential sprinklers.