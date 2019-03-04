Missouri Department of Conservation asks Missourians to take online survey by March 18

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking Missourians to take an online survey for their input on acreage requirements needed to receive free landowner deer and turkey hunting permits and free small-game hunting and trapping landowner privileges. Information gathered through the online survey will be used by MDC as it considers potential changes to those acreage requirements.

MDC currently issues free landowner permits for deer and turkey hunting to qualifying Missouri landowners with at least five acres and members of their immediate households. In addition, those individuals are not required to have permits to hunt small game or trap on their properties. MDC offers the free landowner permits and privileges to show appreciation to landowners for wildlife habitat work provided on their Missouri properties.

According to MDC, significantly more than five acres of wildlife habitat are necessary to have meaningful impacts on deer, turkey and small-game populations using that land. MDC research shows that about 20 to 25 acres of habitat are needed to support one deer in Missouri.

MDC is asking Missourians for their feedback by Monday, March 18 through the online survey at mdc.mo.gov/landownerinput.