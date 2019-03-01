Kevin Alm is no stranger to running for City Council. Alm said he has sought a position on the body in each election since 1999, and though he has never been elected, he is running again for one of the three spots open in the April 2019 election.

Alm said damage to Kirksville’s city streets is a major concern for him and that the city should spend more money on repairs and less on major projects such as revitalizing the downtown district or the reconstruction of Illinois Street. He said he is concerned about the expense of plans to tear down abandoned buildings and to build a new water tower as well.

“For the last few years, the city has been promising a lot of street repairs but they’ve been throwing the money somewhere else, like the city center town square, which is a waste of money,” Alm said. “They should be doing street repairs instead of putting it into large projects like that.”

The money being spent on the downtown revitalization project comes from the Downtown TIF. Those dollars can only be spent on improvement projects within the downtown.

Alm said he is also concerned about helping people who struggle to pay their monthly water bills and about providing housing for homeless people in the area.

“I would like to see some kind of improved housing for the homeless,” Alm said. “I know there are a lot of homeless people out there coming and going. I’d like to find some way to give them jobs they can do, get them a steady pay and housing.”

Alm said he would like to see more opportunities for recreation in Kirksville that do not cost money. He said community members had more opportunities to spend time together and meet new people when there were opportunities to attend attractions like dance halls and a local racetrack.

“People still talk about that every so often. It’d be nice to have another track come back,” Alm said.

Alm said he has lived in Kirksville since 1975 and has worked a variety of jobs, including in automobile repair, demolition and at the local Kraft Heinz plant. He said he is not planning to give up on running for City Council anytime soon.

“I know that some people don’t like it, but I’ll keep doing it as long as I want,” Alm said. “There’s no limitation on it.”