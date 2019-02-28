Ameren Missouri is sharing tips on how to avoid becoming the victim of a scam after seeing an increasing number of scammers posing as representatives from the utility company.

“We take scams targeting our customers seriously and personally,” Terry Roberts, director of corporate security at Ameren, said in a press release. “Now we see scammers using aggressive and sophisticated tactics threatening to cut service, demanding immediate payment, usually through an untraceable transaction. We want all our customers to know that isn’t how Ameren works.”

Ameren advised customers to never give bank account, Social Security or Ameren account numbers to anyone who requests the information by phone, email or visiting their homes. The company also advised that anyone asking for immediate payment or requesting payment via a prepaid card to avoid service disconnection is likely a scammer.

For more information, visit ameren.com/stop-scams. If you suspect someone is impersonating an Ameren employee, you can report it to the company at 1-800-552-7583.