A collection of Randolph County congregations gathered Sunday afternoon to celebrate and remember black history. The program was held at the Second Missionary Baptist Church in Moberly, but also featured members from the Grant Chapel AME in Moberly and the Huntsville Second Baptist Church.

Along with praise and worship, the program featured speakers who discussed the history of slavery and the civil rights movement in the United States.

Vydella Chapman presented a quilt during the program, inspired by the book, “Hidden in Plain View” by Jacqueline L. Tobin and Raymond Dobard, which covers how slaves used encoded quilts to navigate the Underground Railroad.

Each patch on Chapman’s quilt was a different instruction for escaping slaves. Although the quilt included all the patches together, in the Underground Railroad, an entire quilt would have been made of one of the individual designs, she said.

“Every symbol, every quilt, every sample is an instruction,” Chapman said. “...Before (slaves) would escape, they would get instructions from an abolitionist on what the different symbols meant.”

Along with the presentation of her quilt, she discussed the importance of keeping black history alive. She referred to a friend of hers, a Jewish tailor she met in Kansas City, who said as long as there is a Jew alive, their people would not let the world forget about the Holocaust. Chapman said the black community needs to have the same reminder to the world about slavery.

Although slavery has long been eradicated and the civil rights movement was a success, racism does still exist, Chapman said.

“I’ve heard people say that (racism does exist anymore),” she said. “I think when it’s not happening to you, you don’t think about it. It’s not on your mind. But when it’s happening to you and the people you know, then you know there is something amiss. … I hear people repeat things now that (I thought) were eradicated in the ’60s.”

It is the responsibility of the older generation to keep black history alive, she said. She referred to an instance in which she was teaching a group of children to make quilts, and one of the children mentioned how Africans had “immigrated” to the United States. Chapman explained that the use of the word “immigrated” does not accurately reflect the reality that Africans were forcefully taken to the U.S., tortured and enslaved for centuries.

Church member Dorris Redding sang during the program, and also briefly discussed the importance of moving forward as a people and learning from history instead of getting lost in it.

“We can look back, but don’t look back too long,” Redding said. “We’ve got to look where we’re going to.”

Tela Saunders presented statements from civil rights leaders and activists. She quoted painter Ashley Bryan and illustrator Brian Pinkney, among others.

“Imagine the courage of the young civil rights volunteers facing the hateful mobs, who would deny blacks and any whites with them the right even to sit and eat at a public lunch counter,” Saunders quoted. “Whenever, in our struggle for equal justice, we feel tempted toward bitterness or hatred, we can gain inspiration and hope by reminding ourselves of the true meaning of Dr. (Martin Luther) King’s words ‘soul force’. Meeting physical force with ‘soul force’ gives us a weapon that cannot be opposed and provides us with the inner strength to endure any suffering.”

The program also featured several musical performances. Rev. Howard Glasgow opened and closed the program with “Kumbaya” and a song by Thomas A. Dorsey, known as “the father of black gospel music”. A choir and a young group of praise dancers performed from Grant Chapel AME at the program.

While the program was meant to be part of Black History Month, Chapman said the black community needs to teach its history continually, not just during one month.

“One month is not enough,” Chapman said. “We need to do this on an everyday basis. You need to be teaching your history, because when you lose your history you don’t know where you came from… it’s like walking with amnesia.”

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com