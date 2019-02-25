Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the bloom

The Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce began in 1949 and last week, the Chamber celebrated 70 years at the quarterly luncheon for members. Chamber members who were charter members received a special recognition plaque as original members.

Joy Home Care served as the presenting sponsor and Smokin' Hawg Barbecue catered the meal.

Numerous door prizes were award.

During the event, 2019 Chamber of Commerce President Stuart Puckett noted that the Chamber is growing and has welcomed 38 new members so far this year.

The Chamber also announced that they are bringing back the bloom and returning to Neosho's roots as The Flower Box City.

Neosho has been known far and wide as The Flower Box City since 1955. In the past, numerous businesses and homes around the city featured numerous flower boxes brimming with blooms during the spring and summer season. The Neosho Chamber has continued the tradition with a return to honoring a local home or business as The Beauty Spot of Week in season a few years ago.

At the quarterly luncheon, the Chamber announced a new effort to beautify the downtown with large flower baskets on every lamp post designed and made by K & S Wire in Neosho. The idea came first but when the Chamber began to delve into where to get the baskets, Puckett suggested rather than go far afield or out of the country to utilize a local company.

K & S Wire designed the baskets, will manufacture them at their local facility and are donating them to the city for the beautification effort.

According to Chamber Director of Communication Ashley Siler, "The lamp post baskets will go all around the Square and on the blocks leading up to the square. We are going to be bringing the bloom back downtown, tons of flowers and a massive explosion of flowers downtown."

The large flower box on North College Street in Neosho, often billed as the world's largest flower box, will also receive some renovation and attention.

"The FFA students will help plant the baskets," Lauri Lyerla, the Chamber's Executive Director said. "Teen Challenge will help take care of them. Other businesses can also partner with the Chamber."

Plans are for the blooming baskets to cover the entire downtown area in Neosho.

Businesses and the public are invited to join the effort to bring back the bloom and help Neosho live up to their reputation as The Flowerbox City once again.

JD Buckridge, Creative Vision Ministries, led the Success in 70 Seconds networking portion of the event, which encouraged Chamber members to make connections with others at their lunch table.

For more information about the efforts to bring back the bloom, contact the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce at 216 West Spring, phone 417-451-1935 or visit their Facebook page.