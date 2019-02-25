A science teacher at Moberly High School recently received a $1,000 science, technology, engineering and math research (STEM) grant from the Society for Science and the Public to purchase equipment for his classroom.

Ed Lewis has been teaching in the science field for 31 years, 15 of those at Moberly High School.

The funding from the grant will be used to help purchase a gas chromatograph, a machine that is used from separating and analyzing compounds in the analytical chemistry field. The grant will pay for half of the machine and the school will match the other portion of the cost, Lewis said. The machine is generally used in master’s degree programs, meaning that MHS will be one of the few high schools in the state to have anything like it, Lewis said.

Lewis has four students completing research projects. Some students are measuring the carbon dioxide levels in classrooms to see if it has an effect on student performance and others are measuring hardness in water across the state, he said. After attending the Society’s Research Teachers Conference in 2017, he said he was inspired to build a student research program at his school.

The starter grant will enable Lewis to grow the program in the next year, and he will be eligible to apply for an additional $4,000 next year. Lewis and his students will be venturing into analytical chemistry experiments, something Lewis is passionate about.

Students learn best by doing science whenever possible, rather than learning from a textbook, and authentic research is key to this effort, Lewis said. While lectures and reading out of the book are necessary, a lot of students learn to love the STEM field through practical application, he said.

“Students really like that approach,” Lewis said. “It’s more authentic.”

He plans to lead his students in entering science research competitions so they gain additional skills, friendships and recognition for their studies.

“I am grateful to have been selected to receive this grant and I am looking forward to the increased high tech science equipment which will allow for students to do research in ways not possible at our school before,” Lewis said.

The society has granted $340,000 to STEM teachers to help ensure that research opportunities and exposure to STEM fields is available for all students, giving them the opportunity to become scientists or engineers in the future.