Troop B of the Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking applicants for the Student Alliance Program, an opportunity for high school students to learn more about MSHP and law enforcement careers.

Participants will learn about firearms, traffic safety, crime scene investigation and more from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Troop B’s headquarters in Macon on March 2 and 9. Any high school student can apply, but preference will be given to juniors and seniors.

Applications can be obtained at Troop B Headquarters or by calling Sgt. Eric Brown at (660) 385-2132. The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.