The most exciting thing that could have happened when the Paris varsity girls basketball team took the floor last Saturday in the first round of Class 2, District 5, at Elsberry, to play Silex, 11-15 overall, would have been for Allison Moore to get out and lead this squad in an all-out, open-court assault.

Not that coach Garrett Thomas doesn't like to let these Lady Coyotes loose when he can, but the path he chose was simply more suited for the times. The postseason, that is, because, with Tori Hamilton serving as the noose the steadily choked the life out of the Lady Owls, Paris held the opposition scoreless in the second quarter and then outscored them in the third and fourth quarters to claim this opening round district contest 52-29.

"We came out shooting the ball really well in the first. We ended the quarter up 18-15," said Thomas. "They scored seven in each of the next two quarters. We played pretty sloppy offensively."

Despite the fact her running game wasn't what it could have been, Paris' offense still ran through Moore, which is reflected by her 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block. Playing the supportive role to that performance by charting a dozen points, two assists, two steals and one board was Delaney Miller, but even she needed people like Elizabeth Cupp and her three points, three rebounds and two steals.

"One bright spot would be our three-point shooting. Delaney Miller went 4-for-6 and Allison more went 4-for-7," Thomas said. "Tori Hamilton recorded a double/double with 12 points and 10 rebounds."

Overall the Lady Coyotes racked up 30 rebounds, 11 assists, 10 steals and six blocks. The team also made 16 field goals, which included nine three-pointers, and 11 free throws.

Earlier that day fourth-seeded Van-Far, 9-15 overall, took on fifth-seed Mark Twain, 8-16 overall, and found a way to parlay 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists into a 53-45 victory.

"We played a really great game in the first round of districts. Our defense looked better than it has all year," said Van-Far coach Kelly Borchert. "We rebounded well and pushed the ball down the floor. We read the defense well and attacked the basket."

The Lady Indians have had two big reasons for success this season and the other one, Jayle Jennings, proved she's also not ready for her prep career to end just yet by laying down 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists and a steal. Beyond that Haley Baskett also didn't mind going to work and ended up with nine points, nine rebounds and three assists, Panna Connaway contributed six points, three boards, three assists and one steal and Devyn Keller was good for five points, five assists and two rebounds.

Paris, 21-3 overall, 8-0 LCC, next played Tuesday against Elsberry. The other district semifinal was also Tuesday and featured Van-Far against Clopton, 23-3 overall. The district title game is Friday at 5:30 p.m.