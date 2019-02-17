We trust the Columbia Police Department to investigate a great many things, but not when it comes to an alleged long-standing relationship between the department and local pimp Barry Manthe.

A Citizens for Justice documentary released in January titled “Police Protected Pimp” alleges that for 20 years, the department turned a blind eye to Manthe’s human trafficking and drug operation out of a home on Vandiver Drive because he served as a confidential informant in drug investigations. Federal agents eventually arrested Manthe in 2017.

If we’re to ever get to the bottom of the police relationship with Manthe, and if we are to believe the conclusion presented, the report must come from an unbiased third party. Those within the department are too close to the issue and the review will lack credibility as a result.

Interim Chief Geoff Jones appointed Deputy Chief Jill Schlude to conduct a review of the documentary. Schlude’s husband, Sgt. Roger Schlude, supervised officers in the street crimes unit that supposedly ignored Manthe’s prostitution ring. We don’t need to explain any further the conflict of interest here. This is not only unfair to those wanting a thorough investigation, but also to Schlude.

Jones had a small cameo in the documentary, where he described briefly during a deposition who within the department had the ability to delete body camera video. Jones told the Tribune he was never aware of Manthe’s operation. Jones has done many things right since taking over the department, but having the department solely investigate its involvement with Manthe is not one of them.

Columbia attorney Steve Wyse had a significant role in the documentary, obtaining records and interviewing trafficking victims. He’s now created an online petition on Change.org requesting Gov. Mike Parson appoint a special prosecutor. Wyse also has asked Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight to request the Missouri Attorney General’s Office appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the matter.

Both requests are not only reasonable but essential if we’re to ever know the truth about potential coverups from within the police in order to protect Manthe, and how high up the chain these efforts went. The idea that officers would ignore sex trafficking in exchange for drug busts is deplorable. The expectation should be that police go after both with the same fervor.

The department’s reputation is at stake, and the best way to regain public trust would be to cooperate with an outside investigator. Jones and other leaders should want this.

If the department were to exonerate itself, it’s unlikely the masses will believe the review was legitimate. The documentary has cast too large a shadow over police when it comes to Manthe. The department had its chance to investigate Manthe and its officers’ conduct and a do-nothing solution is what we got. Clearly it failed to act.

There should be no second chance for the department to get this right. A special prosecutor must be named, and the sooner the better so we can all move forward with confidence that a similar scandal will never happen again.