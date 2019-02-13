Independence Police took one person at the scene into custody after a woman was found shot to death late Monday in a western Independence home.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to an aggravated assault call at a house in the 1600 block of West Sheley Road, between Norwood Avenue and West Scott Place, and found 28-year-old Shaunte P. McIntosh, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said one person also inside the house was taken into custody, though they did not call that person a suspect. Police found at least one gun at the scene. The case remains under investigation.

McIntosh's death marks the first homicide this year in Independence.

NO INJURIES FROM SHOTS FIRED: Independence Police are also investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Susquehanna neighborhood.

Officers were sent to the 800 block of North Crow Avenue, just east of Jennings Road and south of U.S. 24, and found several shell casings in the roadway, police said. Officers surrounded the house in question, but none of the individuals came out and police soon went inside and took about a half-dozen people into custody. There were no injuries, and police said it is not known if the shooter was among those in the house.