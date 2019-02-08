Project slowed by winter weather.

At one-half acre, the Broadway Mini Park in downtown Hannibal is one of the parks department's smallest pieces of property to maintain. But over the next few weeks the park at 215 Broadway will undergo a major renovation, weather permitting.

"We want to brighten up and clean up the area," said Aron Lee, assistant director of the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department. "The area has been needing it for a few years now."

The park is located between two buildings on the south side of Broadway, approximately a block and a half from Central Park.

"A lot of people don't realize it is under our jurisdiction," Lee said of the mini park. "It's really visible to people walking up and down Broadway."

Renovations started late last year, but the project has been on hold much of the time since December due to weather conditions.

"The weather just hasn't been cooperative for us to do any work of that nature," Lee said.

Just this week, a major portion of the demolition phase was completed when all the old railroad ties were removed, along with a paver pathway that extended through the park.

All the decorative rock will be removed during the final part of the demolition work.

Parks department personnel will then start forming up the sidewalk area that will run through the park, extending from a public parking area to the Broadway sidewalk. New decorative rock will then be added. Landscape timbers that have been purchased will be used to build new planter boxes.

"We're hoping the weather will cooperate so we can work on this project and some other projects that we are needing to do," Lee said. "It is just tough with the snowmelt that we've had recently and the ice. It has deterred any outside projects. We are ready for the weather to break."

danny.henley@courierpost.com