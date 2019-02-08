City officials to set mid-March date to answer questions about measure to help fight storm water issues, fund capital improvements

Palmyra City Council members prepared to answer questions and share information next month about an April sales tax ballot issue that would address storm water issues and future capital improvement projects.

Palmyra City Council members and city officials discussed meeting in the middle of March to answer residents' questions about the sales tax proposal for the April 2 ballot — it calls for replacing the city's existing 1/4-cent capital improvements sales with a 1/2-cent sales tax. Mayor Loren Graham has pointed out that this rate would be the same as it was before the U.S. 36/I-72 sales tax was terminated in the summer of 2017. On April 2, voters will have the chance to decide on the measure, and city officials wanted to be ready to explain what the proposal meant.

The additional tax revenue would be saved in the same way that city maintenance funds are saved, and storm water projects would be addressed as funding allowed. Capital improvements would continue to be funded with the sales tax, which includes street repairs, curbs and gutters and infrastructure work.

In other business:

Council member Pam Behring said several residents shared their thanks for electrical crew members' efforts following a recent power outage. Graham said the outage was due to a bad relay inside the substation. Crew members have upgraded three relays so far, and six relays will be upgraded in the next few weeks.

Elected officials' new email addresses will be posted for the public on the city's showmepalmyra.com website.

Members of the house committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21 to discuss plans regarding new council chambers.

