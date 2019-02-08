Marion County Farm Bureau celebrated Thank a Farmer Week, which took place from Sunday, Feb. 3 to Saturday, Feb. 9 by reading to kids. Hannibal Farm Bureau Agent Leighton Jones visited Veterans School on Tuesday, Feb. 5 to read to the Kindergarten classes of teachers Mrs. Blaine, Ms. Connelly, Mrs. Gibbs and Mrs. Lehman. He gave each class a poster and donated the three books he read to the library. The kids enjoyed learning about life on a farm and about farmers and the work they do. They were full of questions about farm life including combines and chickens after the book reading.





