Kirby signs to play football for Quincy University.

As a student/athlete at Hannibal High School, Chase Kirby played three sports. When Kirby heads to Quincy University his athletic focus will be on one sport - football.

"Chase was a three-year starter for us at Hannibal. We know he contributed a great deal to our football program," said Hannibal Head Football Coach Mark St. Clair. "We wish him luck. He's been a joy to have around."

In addition to football, Kirby wrestled in the winter and played baseball in the spring. St. Clair said that all the competition Kirby experienced paid dividends.

"This is a kid who year-round is competing and I think that's what made him a good football player," he said.

As a college athlete, because his focus will now now be on one sport, St. Clair expects to see Kirby blossom on the gridiron.

"They will get him into a lot of off-season weight training and you're really going to see him develop as a football player," St. Clair said.

Kirby, who estimated he is been playing football since he was in kindergarten, is happy to get the chance to play football for QU.

"It's close to home," he said. "I really liked it when I was over there. I also like everything coach (Gary) Bass has done with the program over the last year. I think it will be a good fit for me."

While a two-way starter for the Hannibal football Pirates, it appears Kirby will be used on the offensive line in college.

"I feel wonderful about that," Kirby said. "That's where my talents can be used most to better the team."

Kirby appreciated having the opportunity to play for St. Clair.

"I've learned a lot," Kirby said. "He's grown my talents more than anybody because he's pushed me and made me the football player I am today."

Kirby is the son of Mathew and Kim Kirby.

"They have been a huge help," he said. "I can't thank them enough for everything they have done for me."

Kirby is as yet undecided on what area to pursue academically.

"It's either going to be business, psychology or aviation. I haven't decided which one of the three I want to do yet," he said.

