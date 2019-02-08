First Baptist Church of New London will be distributing food to eligible area residents from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7. Entrance doors will be marked at the back of the church.

In order to receive TEFAP (The Emergency Food Assistance Program) or CSFP (Commodity Supplemental Food Program) a family or individual must qualify for public assistance or meet federal poverty guidelines.

Participants are asked to show proof of address and social security cards for each person living in the home on the day of the distribution. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) participants automatically qualify to receive food.

If you have any questions about this service, feel free to call the church office at 573-985-7201 or 573-985-3304.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.