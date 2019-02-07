Engineering services contract to not exceed $54,885

The Palmyra Road sidewalk project took two preliminary steps forward Tuesday night during the meeting of the Hannibal City Council. Approved by the council was an engineering services contract with Cochran Engineering. In addition, first reading was given an ordinance that executes a program agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. Cochran will be paid an amount not to exceed $54,885.87 for design, engineering and construction management services on the Palmyra Road sidewalk project. "The staff selected Cochran Engineering to be the design consultant, based on Cochran's knowledge of this project, the immediate project area and their prior experience designing the previous portion of sidewalk along Palmyra Road," said City Manager Jeff LaGarce. The program agreement is necessary if the city is to utilize the $298,456 Transportation Alternative Programs Grant funding that it has been awarded. The program agreement will come up for a second reading at the council's Feb. 19 meeting. In other business: *Mayor James Hark presented commendations to the members of Girl Scout Troop 9004 for their work on a rock garden at Spooner Creek Park. *Also receiving a commendation from the mayor was Ed Tamerius for his years of service as a member of the Hannibal Tree Board. *A copier and typewriter from the emergency operations center were declared surplus property, clearing the way for them to either be sold or disposed of. *The mayor was authorized to sign a voluntary collection agreement between the city and Airbnb, Inc., him and for the collection of lodging tax and other applicable taxes specified in the agreement. *Regions Bank of St. Louis was approved to serve as the new escrow agent for the trust agreement between the Hannibal Board of Public Works and Ralls County Public Water District. *Heath Hall, general manager of the Hannibal Board of Public Works, provided council members with an update on the chloramine replacement project. *The mayor was authorized to execute a special warranty deed that is necessary to convey city-owned property on North Street to Walden Properties, LLC, that is adjacent to its existing property at 200 North St. for a sum of $500 plus necessary fees. *A public hearing was scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, in council chambers regarding a request to rezone 213 S. 5th St. from E-Commercial to A-One and Two-Family. *A handicap parking spot was approved for 616 Bird St. danny.henley@courierpost.com