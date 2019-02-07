Susie Oberdahlhoff of Bowling Green was appointed Wednesday as the Pike County clerk by Gov. Mike Parson.

Oberdahlhoff is currently a public speaker who travels the country motivating audiences through stories from her recent book.

She previously served as the director of agriculture business for Norman Robert Communications and as the director of education and promotion for the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council.

Oberdahlhoff also owns and operates a livestock farm that has been in her family for over 75 years.







