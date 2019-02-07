The latest winter storm continues through Missouri. Over the next 24 hours, areas of the state will be experiencing a variety of weather events including rain, freezing rain, wintery mix, snow, thunderstorms, high winds and flooding.

Travelers are advised to follow weather forecasts for their travel areas and to consult the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Traveler Information Map at modot.org before heading out the door. The map provides road conditions across the state and real-time traffic flow and traffic cameras on interstates.

Precipitation and low temperatures can create freezing and hazardous conditions on roadways and bridges. Ice can be very deceptive because it’s hard to see on the road. It’s easy for drivers to be caught off guard, especially if they aren’t paying attention and are driving too fast.

Motorists should keep in mind that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first. MoDOT encourages drivers to remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

Slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance. Steer and brake gently. Accelerate slowly at intersections. Allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. Stay back 100 feet behind snow plows that may be spreading salt. Do not pass snow plows even when on a multi-lane road.

MoDOT also has a toll-free customer service line which is answered 24-hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. A customer service representative can be reached by calling 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).