Golden Eagle Distributing and the Hannibal Jaycees are soaring in to “save the day” Saturday, Feb. 16 at the 36th Annual Chili Cook-off.

Participants are encouraged to put on their favorite superhero attire and come to the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m., and chili will be served beginning at that time. Games will be played throughout the afternoon, and mouse races will return.

Mark Twain Dinette will be serving beverages and food from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During the judging of all the unique chili recipes, the Mayor will choose the chili for Hannibal's bicentennial celebrations.

Admission is $5 per person, and you must be 21 years of age or older to get in. Proceeds from this event will benefit Avenues and Hannibal Jaycees. Avenues helps those affected by domestic and sexual assault. Their services include an emergency shelter, 24-hour hotline and various support services and resources.