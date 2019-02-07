Concert scheduled May 11

Chris Janson, an award-winning country singer/songwriter, will present a spring concert in Hannibal, the Hannibal Bicentennial Committee announced Tuesday.

"Everyone on the bicentennial committee is ecstatic to have this nationally-known Missouri star performing during Hannibal's bicentennial," said Gail Bryant, Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau director and bicentennial committee chairwoman. "This is been a team effort and all the hard work will culminate in an unforgettable night in Hannibal."

The outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, on the Hannibal Jaycees' Tanyard Gardens stage. General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at VisitHannibal.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, 505 N. Third St. in Hannibal beginning Friday, Feb. 8, during regular business hours.

Janson's sophomore album, "Everybody," featured his second number one hit single, "Fix a Drink." It followed his chart-topping summer anthem, "Buy Me a Boat."

His current single, "Drunk Girl," is climbing the country charts and is considered a contender for song of the year honors.

Janson closed out the 53rd ACM Awards with what Rolling Stone called a "must-see performance."

The Hannibal concert will be a major event during the city's bicentennial celebration which officially kicked off Jan. 2 with a Mayors Reunion, featuring a gathering of Hannibal's past mayors and current Mayor James Hark.

Sporting events, theater performances, historical exhibits and a special tribute to the city's "hometown heroes" are also planned to commemorate the city's bicentennial.

"There are just all kinds of activities that are going to be taking place throughout the year," Bryant said during a recent appearance before the Hannibal City Council in December.

The celebration will conclude with a grand finale Nov. 9 with a formal ball taking place in a hangar at Hannibal Regional Airport.

For more information on the city's bicentennial celebration, visit hannibal2019.com.

"Follow us all year because we keep adding more and more events," Bryant said during the Mayors Reunion.







danny.henley@courierpost.com