Valentine’s Day is a day to show honor to loved ones. The Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department and the Veterans Services Commission are offering a way to honor veterans by being part of the Veterans Memorial and Freedom Bell.

The memorial will be built in Cardiff Hill Overlook, allowing a beautiful view of the Mississippi River. The pathway will consist of memorial bricks. The bricks must have name of a service member, but does not have to be a Hannibal resident, former or current. The bricks may be purchased by loved ones to honor a member of the military. The customized bricks may be purchased for $125 per brick. Additional donors of $500 or more will be listed on a plaque adjacent to the memorial.

The memorial will include a bell from the U.S.S. Hannibal ship, which the U.S. Navy built in 1898, the craft was used in World Wars 1 and 2 and Spanish America War. The ship was decommissioned in 1944 and sunk off coast of Virginia and made into a reef. Even though the ship was named after the general, not the city, the Navy sent the city of Hannibal the bell in the late 1940s.

More information about the veterans memorial is available at www.hannibalparks.org/news/2018/12/31/veterans-memorial-and-freedom-bell/