University of Missouri Extension offers the first Beginner Grape School on Friday, March 8 at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Columbia.

The class will give attendees the information they need to successfully start and maintain a vineyard, said Dean Volenberg, MU Extension viticulture and winery operations specialist.

Volenberg teaches the class with Mike White, a viticulture specialist from Iowa State University. They will explain costs of establishing a vineyard, pest control, sprayer management, cultivar selection, planting, trellis design and construction, pruning and canopy management, harvest considerations and marketing.

The class runs 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It follows the Show Me Grape and Wine Conference and Symposium. Register by Feb. 27 on the conference website at gwi.missouri.edu/conference. Choose “Attending other events” on the online registration form. For more information, contact Volenberg at 573-882-0476 or volenbergd@missouri.edu.