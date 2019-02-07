Homeownership Programs Director Marsha Signoracci of the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) met Feb. 6 with Pike County bank representatives to discuss strengthening homeownership partnerships. Participants included U.S. Bank, Community State Bank, Bank of Louisiana and The Mercantile Bank of Louisiana. The agency is asking financial institutions to contribute $2,000 each to cover costs of the effort. In exchange, NECAC will provide comprehensive training and work directly with banks in making sure more people are prepared for homeownership and can avoid defaults. The goal is to sign up 50 banks in the agency’s 12-county service area. The first to get on board is the Mercantile Bank of Palmyra. NECAC offers homeownership classes that can prepare participants on subjects such as financing, obstacles to homeownership, record-keeping, understanding credit, cash flow, getting a loan and taxes. More information is available by calling NECAC at 573-324-6622.





