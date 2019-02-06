At the Hannibal City Council meeting on Feb. 5, Mayor James Hark gave commendations to members of Girl Scout Troop 9004 for creating an inspirational rock garden at Spooner Creek Park.

Troop Leader Tracy Coffey and the members of her Girl Scout troop created the rock garden last fall. The rocks were painted by the Girls Scouts, some saying “Be Graceful,” “Help People,” “Be Responsible,” “True Faith,” and some with scenes and shapes in bright colors. Bleigh Construction donated the rocks. Coffey’s husband, Robert, constructed the garden’s wood frame. Hannibal Parks & Recreation provided the space and helped with installation. The garden is a way for the Girl Scouts to give back while sharing their creativity with visitors to the park. Visitors are encouraged to take a rock or leave one with their own message.

Members of the troop are: Amara Coffey, Breighlan Kilby, Brooklyn Golden, Carlee McCoy, Chloe Durst, Keatyn Shinn, Kali Culp, Kaitlyn Darnell, Koryn Miller, Lilly Houghton, Melody Clark and Sophia Herrin

The Troop began five years ago and has always been involved in helping the community. Here are some of their charitable projects:

• Collected canned food and rang bells for Salvation Army;

• Donated scarves, hats and gloves and cleaned back parking lot at Douglass Community Services;

• Donated cancer chemo kits to the Cancer Center

• Helped prepare and serve food at Loaves and Fishes

• Helped pass out food at local food bank

• Donated items to Humane Society

• Collected personal care items for Avenues

• Helped other Girl Scouts mulch and plants flowers at Cardiff Hill Outlook

• Donated Girl Scout Cookies to Marion County Ambulance District

• Helped out at Memorial Day Celebration at Grand View Funeral Home

• Hosted a Birthday Party for our Founder Juliette Low and collected items for Birthday Parties for foster children in Marion County

• Donated items for Flood Recovery Buckets Texas and Louisiana

• Collected 299 pounds of soda tab tops for Ronald McDonald House

• Made thank you cards for the Veterans Home in Quincy for Veterans Day