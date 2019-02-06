To help raise awareness and celebrate Heart Month, members of Hannibal Regional Auxiliary knitting committee are making red hats for all babies born in the month of February. Volunteers knitted and crocheted red hats to empower moms to live heart healthy lives and to help their children do the same. “We are working to raise awareness and show support to Hannibal Regional for a healthy lifestyle. We also love to make items for the newborn babies so it was a win-win,” said Nancy Cruse, Chairman of the Knitting Committee. “We hope families will enjoy these during the month of February.” Other committee members are Jackie Schnelle, Sharon Laser, Jane Bleigh, Anne Cary, Roberta Thomas, Marie Wolpers, Beth Hansmeier, Brenda Higdon and Priscilla Foreman. Pictured from left with some of the Auxiliary’s Hats from the Heart: Beth Hansmeier, Nancy Cruse and Brenda Higdon.